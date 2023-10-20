Public Bistro

Public Bistro is a new full-service restaurant that is taking the place of Sweet Grass/ Next Door. Their menu will include sandwiches, salads, and entrees. On Mondays through Saturdays, they will serve dinner and brunch, and on Saturdays and Sundays, they will serve brunch.

937 South Cooper Street

Lucky Cowboy 901

Lucky Cowboy is a countryside escape for restaurant-goers in Memphis. It was formerly a selfie museum. The restaurant is in the basement of a building that will also house another new restaurant “Fable” on the first floor. The Lucky Cowboy will serve cocktails and feature a rotating menu. Their grand reopening is on October 27.

409 South Main Street

Esco Restaurant and Tapas

Esco Restaurant & Tapas is owned by Tauheed “2 Chaniz” Epps. And now the well-known “It’s a Vibe” rapper is bringing the vibes to downtown Memphis. He started the restaurant in 2016 alongside the serial entrepreneur, Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. The Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open the new location sometime in November and will feature flavors of the Memphis southern cuisine.

158 Lt George West Lee Avenue

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Jack Brown’s is a bar chain that serves a variety of burgers and beers. They have other locations throughout Tennessee and are now bringing a new location to Memphis on Central Avenue at the end of 2023. The concept came about when two childhood best friends dreamed of opening their own bar and now it’s their reality.

2197 Central Avenue

Belly Acres

Belly Acres is a Memphis burger chain restaurant that serves everything from burgers, to chicken tenders, to salads, and desserts. They are set to open a new location in north Mississippi at Silo Square in Southaven. They already have a location on Poplar Avenue and expect to open the new restaurant sometime in 2024.

Southaven, Mississippi

Let It Fly

Let It Fly is a sports bar and restaurant founded by former NBA player, Mike Miller. They are also scheduled to open a new location at Silo Square sometime next year. They serve lunch, dinner, and brunch along with offering an indoor golf experience. The restaurant is said to capture the energy of what Memphis sports are all about. They have another location in Germantown which is already open.

Southaven, Mississippi