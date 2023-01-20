- Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats.
- Tap beer, select wine and beer-essential food can be found at The Ready Room located in East Memphis. The establishment is the official tap room of Hook Point Brewery, a Collierville brewing company. It opened its doors on Thursday, January 19.
- Yet another Whataburger location has touched down in the Memphis area. On January 12, the franchise opened at 2859 N Germantown Pkwy. As of now, the fast-food restaurant only has drive-thru services but will expand to other options in upcoming weeks. Soon, guests will be able to enjoy dining room access, curbside pickup, delivery and online ordering.
- The restaurant on wheels, LOAF Food Truck, has found a new location. Known for its soups and sandwiches, LOAF is now inside the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Each week, the food truck changes its menu to reflect the themes of art exhibits in the museum.
- Whether you’re in the mood for wings and fries or you’re craving vegetable fried rice– American Deli has you covered. The franchise just can’t seem to stay away from Memphis, as it has opened its 10th location in the area. American Deli can now also be found in the Winchester Court Shopping Mall.
- Cooper House Project is a microbrewery located in Midtown. Specializing in both traditional-style beers and wild, sour booze, the restaurant also features tasty foods to go along with the drinking experience.