MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Germantown Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway.

Six people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple lanes have been shut down in the area as police investigate the cause of the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route at this time.