MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to a theft from motor vehicle call at Wooddale Middle School.

Six victims told officials that their vehicle’s windows were damaged.

The school’s principal shared the surveillance footage of the incident with the reporting officer.

The footage showed a small black sedan, with chrome trim around the windows, pull into the parking lot. The suspect parked their vehicle next to each victim’s cars before exiting and breaking their windows.

According to police, the suspect then rummaged through the cars, causing over $1,000 in damages.

Police say the black sedan then left the scene in an unknown direction.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.