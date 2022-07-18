SELMER, Tenn. (WREG) — Six people have been arrested after TBI conducted a two-day human trafficking operation in McNairy County, Tennessee.

Investigators said they placed several decoy advertisements on websites that have been previously linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

According to TBI’s press release, the operation was focused on identifying individuals looking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.

Jonathan Jarmon, James Johnson, Jason Parker, Kenneth Pollard and Sara McCants were all arrested and booked into the McNairy County Jail. A sixth individual was also arrested and had a warrant in Mississippi.

A seventh suspect was cited instead of being arrested, according to the press release. TBI did not release the names of the last two suspects.

TBI has made almost 60 arrests this year from its six human trafficking operations.