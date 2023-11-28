MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a $13,000 jewelry heist at Sissy’s Log Cabin in the Laurelwood Shopping Center back in September.

Monday, detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit and the OCU Fugitive Unit apprehended Monterrio Trenell, 27, at the Economy Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Ketchum Road.

Police said Trenell had multiple felony warrants, and they recovered jewelry, Nike shoes, and children’s clothing from his motel room.

On September 26, a man was caught on camera breaking through the front window of Sissy’s Log Cabin and stealing items from jewelry cases. Store managers said all of their fine jewelry was locked up in a safe at the time.

Police said $13,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the East Memphis store on September 26. WREG photo

Several days later, on October 8, police responded to an armed party call at Dunn Avenue and W.E. Freeman Drive regarding a bag of jewelry,

Officers were met by Trenell and his sister, who were fighting over a pearl necklace she had taken from his bag.

According to the police report, Trenell told police the necklace did not belong to him and came from Sissy’s Log Cabin.

Officers said the sister told them Trenell had stolen the jewelry from Sissy’s Log Cabin and had sold the rest of the jewelry.

The report said officers confiscated the jewelry, but because they could not confirm the jewelry came from Sissy’s did not make any arrests.

Police said they are investigating several other incidents where Trenell is a suspect and are asking anyone with any information that can help detectives to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Trenell was also wanted for aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun at the mother of his child.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.