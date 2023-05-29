MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is desperate for answers after someone they love walked out of a group home and disappeared.

Jamison Gray, 32, was last seen on May 22 on Pendleton Street in Orange Mound. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and his family members want to know why he was allowed to leave the home.

Anastasia Gray says her family moved her brother into a group home, trusting he would be taken care of. She says he was given permission to leave unattended, and she is accusing that home of neglect.

“It’s been stressful, it’s been heartbreaking,” Anastasia said. “It’s traumatizing, honestly because he’s just out here. We love him and want him home.”

A week ago Monday, they found out their loved one, Jamison Gray, was missing. Anastasia described her brother as “very laid back, quiet, calm, keeps to himself. Very brilliant, very smart.”

She says Jamison suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He’s been living in group homes for the last few years, most recently at MSHN Enterprises on Pendleton Street.

“His more recent years as an adult, he’s like, man, my little sister gone, she got a kid. I don’t want to be at home. It was like, fine, let’s see where we can take you so you can live your full and potential life as an adult,” Anastasia said.

But on May 16, Anastasia says he was given too much freedom when he signed himself out of the home.

She claims Jamison was gone almost a week before the facility let the family know he was missing. And now, it’s been at least two weeks since he had his medication.

She says that never should have happened, and blames MSHN for not taking proper precautions to ensure patient safety.

“When you are in the medical field working with individuals with mental illness, the first training that you get it to look through their files. Because if you don’t look through their files, how do you know how to care for them? How do you what kind of assistance they need?” she said.

We wanted to get the facility’s side of the story, so we knocked on their door. When no one answered, we called — but they hung up on us, refusing to answer questions.

If you have seen Jamison or know where HE MIGHT BE, you can contact the Memphis Police Department Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.