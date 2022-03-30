MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As coronavirus cases decline, many people are reporting they are experiencing sinus issues. And, it may not all be linked to our weather.

While sinus issues are more common in the Fall, this Spring already has plenty of people experiencing problems.



“We should not be declaring victory from COVID,” Dr. Manoj Jain, Infectious Disease Specialist told us.

The resurgence of sinus issues could be linked to the lack of masks being worn now that mask mandates are being lifted across the country. Doctor Manoj Jain said it certainly cannot be ruled out.

“The mask mandates had lots of collateral benefits,” Dr. Jain said. “Yes, we were preventing COVID but you’re preventing flu, we saw a huge decline in flu cases, you were also preventing sinus.”

Symptoms of sinus infections include: having a runny nose, headache, facial pain, sore throat, and excessive coughing. Doctor Jain said it’s difficult to tell the difference between sinuses issues and allergies.

“Bacterial infections usually have fever, more mucus draining over time, but it’s really hard to tell and you need to talk to your doctor and provider and get a negative COVID test,” Dr. Jain said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you seek medical attention if your symptoms get worse after improving or if they last several days. Doctor Jain it’s important to make sure you don’t have COVID-19.

“At this time when we know that COVID is in the community get tested for COVID through a rapid test and that’s really important,” Dr. Jain said.