MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sinkhole in Tipton County, Tennessee, has caused road closures.

According to Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley, Mt. Lebanon Road near Millstone Mountain Road is closed due to the roadway being washed out.

Photo via Tipton County Sheriff

Officials advise that drivers use an alternate route until further notice. The Tipton County Public Works is en route to close the road and set up barricades.