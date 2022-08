MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation sent out a Silver Alert Wednesday after a woman was reported missing from Cordova.

Brenda Macklin is 63-years-old and the TBI said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink sweater, blue and white striped pants as well as flip-flops.

If you’ve seen this woman, you’re urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).