MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 67-year-old man who was last seen in North Memphis over the weekend.

The Memphis Police Department said in a City Watch that Oji Ngozi left a home in the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue after an argument with his girlfriend. His family is concerned because they have not seen or heard form him since Sunday, December 3.

TBI issued a Silver Alert for Ngozi Wednesday afternoon.

MPD says he has dementia and other health conditions.

Ngozi is described as a 190 pound, 5-foot-8-inch man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue sweater, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black skull cap.

If you know about his whereabouts, you can call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677, the Missing Person Bureau at 901-636-4479, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.