MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Memphis Saturday.

Jake Hancox is described as a 190-pound, 5-foot-9-inch man with black hair and brown eyes.

According to reports, he was last seen wearing a Memphis Grizzlies hat, a black t-shirt with red stripes, black pants, and black shoes.

TBI says that Hancox has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have any information, please call Memphis Police at 901-543-2720 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.