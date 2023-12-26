MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing Hardeman County woman.

TBI says 77-year-old Bobbie Jean Watkins was last seen Monday in the area of Van Buren Road in Saulsbury. She was wearing a blue nightgown at the time.

Watkins is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen her or know any information about where she is, call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.