MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Johnnie Thomas, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Memphis Police say that Thomas is listed as an endangered adult who was last seen walking away from the 1900 block of Pendleton Street near Bethel Grove on Monday.

Thomas is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing a white polo with black stripes, black pants, and white shoes.

Johnnie Thomas (Courtesy of: TBI)

TBI says that Thomas has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Johnnie Thomas, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.