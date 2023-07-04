MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing man from Collierville.

A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Basim Hameen Tuesday afternoon.

TBI says Hameen was last seen in the area of Winchester Road in Collierville around 12:30 p.m. He is believed to be in a silver 4-door car with unknown tags driven by an unidentified male.

Hameen was last seen wearing a short sleeve purple polo shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a brown hat. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Basim Hameen and silver sedan (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you see Basim Hameen, the silver sedan, or have any information that could help detectives, call the Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.