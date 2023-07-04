MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing man from Collierville.
A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Basim Hameen Tuesday afternoon.
TBI says Hameen was last seen in the area of Winchester Road in Collierville around 12:30 p.m. He is believed to be in a silver 4-door car with unknown tags driven by an unidentified male.
Hameen was last seen wearing a short sleeve purple polo shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a brown hat. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you see Basim Hameen, the silver sedan, or have any information that could help detectives, call the Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.