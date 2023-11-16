MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 69-year-old Elkenah Davids.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Memphis Police Department. According to TBI, Davids is possibly traveling in a 2018 blue Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee tag, “BJK3561”.

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

Davids is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Elkenah Davids, or the vehicle, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.