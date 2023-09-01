MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 20-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday.

Michael Daugherty was last seen near Mountain Terrace Street in Frayser wearing a white T-shirt and blue pajama pants, according to the TBI.

He is described as a 5-foot-6-inch, 125 pound male with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI says that Daugherty has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance. He is also non-verbal.

If you see Daugherty, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-4479 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.