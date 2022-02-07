MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect who went on a one man robbery spree Sunday morning was caught after a signal from one of the cell phones he stole led police to him.

It happened within ten minutes in an East Memphis neighborhood off Getwell.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said his father was one of Ferdarious Ware’s first robbery victims Sunday morning.

“Once he saw my dad he began chasing him and he went all the way from the front to the back of the house and then came back out from this back gate. Once they did that he caught up to my dad and out him on the ground…pointed a gun at him and ask for all his money and all his belongings,” the man said.

The crime was captured on home security cameras.

Police said Ware didn’t stop with just one victim. He went after a man and his daughter who were installing a roof at the home.

“He said that he went to him and his daughter and took all their belongings…and after that he left and just drove off,” a young man who lives at the house translated.

But not before threatening the man and his daughter with a weapon.

“He said, yea he did feel a little scared because he put the gun up to his chest and said he was scared after that,” the translator said.

Police said Ware left in blue Dodge Charger and robbed a man in the front yard of his home on Dunn Avenue less than a mile away.

One of the victim’s followed Ware and watched him fuel up his Charger at a gas station on Park Avenue then followed their cell phone’s tracking signal to a home on Princeton Avenue.

Police made the scene and found Ware, a pistol, cell phones and just over $3,500 in cash.

According to the police affidavit, the charger driven by Ware was taken in a carjacking in January

Ware has been charged with four counts of aggravated burglary. He remains in jail and is scheduled for a video arraignment on Feb. 14.