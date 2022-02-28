MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has left many American consumers, stores and bars pouring out their vodka — a product traditionally associated with Russia — in a show of support for Ukraine.

Buster’s Liquors in East Memphis said Monday it has pulled its Russian vodkas from its shelves. Hatchie Spirits in Bolivar, Tennessee also said they aren’t carrying Russian vodkas.

So has Joe’s Wines and Liquors in Midtown, but as that store points out, there’s not really much of the Russian stuff on local shelves.

A representative for Joe’s said Smirnoff and Stoli, two popular brands formerly made in Russia, haven’t been made there for decades. Smirnoff is British-owned and made in Plainfield, Illinois, while Stoli is based in Luxembourg and produced in Latvia.

“No need to dump them out anywhere except your glass,” the store said in a newsletter to customers.

One of the only truly Russian vodka brands is Russian Standard. As of now, Joe’s doesn’t have any on their shelves and plans to keep it that way.

Joe’s also provided a statement from Smirnoff in which the company acknowledged its Russian roots, but said it “unequivocally condemn(s) the military action in Ukraine and stand(s) ready to support the Ukrainian people, our teams and partners.”

For those looking for a Ukrainian product, Khor Vodka, which can be found stocked on some shelves locally, is produced in Ukraine and is one of the world’s top-selling vodkas.