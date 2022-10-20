Evidence from rape kits waits to be tested in a lab.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Henderson, the man accused of killing Memphis kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Now, instead of a judge deciding on whether there’s enough evidence to proceed with a trial, a grand jury will decide.

Henderson is charged with first-degree murder in Fletcher’s death. Henderson also faces charges in a rape case from a year earlier.

It’s the rape kit from that case that wasn’t connected to Henderson until after Fletcher was murdered. A backlog of testing rape kits that goes back decades is blamed.

On Thursday, a federal judge will hold a hearing on whether the city of Memphis can be held liable for the backlog. It’s a case that’s been winding its way through the courts for years.

A class-action lawsuit was brought by rape victims who claim the city inflicted emotional distress on them by failing to test over 12,000 rape kits. They claim the city didn’t even submit the kits to the TBI for testing. One plaintiff says it took the city ten years to submit her kit.

The city argues there was no standard for testing rape kits until 2016.

Thursday, lawyers for the plaintiffs will ask the judge to rule that the city is liable. The hearing is expected to last two days.