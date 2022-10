MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument in the parking lot of a Tops BBQ in Bartlett turned into gunfire Thursday night, police said.

Bartlett officers responded to the Tops location at 6780 Stage Road for a disturbance call around 10 p.m. They say shots were fired during an argument among several people in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported. Police said everyone involved has been identified and are being interviewed by investigators.