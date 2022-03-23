MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot at, chased and crashed into the gates at Memphis Animal Services.



The victim contacted MPD after unknown suspects inside a silver Altima started shooting at his car and following him. Police attached these videos to their Facebook post.



According to police, the man fled the area and headed down Appling Farms Parkway and turned onto Appling City Cove. MPD said the man crashed through the gate at Memphis Animal Services while trying to escape.

The man abandoned his car and ran away while the suspects fired several shots at the vehicle. Police said after they fired shots, the suspects took the vehicle and left the facility grounds.



No arrests have been made so far in this case, and Memphis Police are actively investigating.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.