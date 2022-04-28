MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the second time in less than a month, police are investigating an apparent shooting on Beale Street.

Gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. Thursday, witnesses say. Officers set up crime tape in the middle of Beale Street near Second.

The fire department said they received an alert about the shooting, but were told to disregard before the ambulance arrived.

It’s not yet clear whether anyone was hurt.

After a deadly shootout just a few weeks ago, the Downtown Memphis Commission announced some new security measures. But they only applied to weekend crowds.

It’s not clear if the overnight crowd had to pass through any metal detectors to get to the bars and clubs.

Back on April 10, one man was killed and two others critically wounded when gunfire erupted on Beale.

Police opened fire in the middle of all the chaos, leading some to question whether the TBI should be handling the investigation.

In the aftermath, security started wanding crowds with hand-held metal detectors on weekends and making visitors pay a $5 security fee.