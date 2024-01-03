MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently investigating shots fired into Freedom Preparatory Academy in Southwest Memphis Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, at 9:46 a.m., officers responded to Freedom Preparatory Academy on Parkrose Avenue regarding a shooting in the area.

MPD says they found a bullet hole in a school window. The school was then placed on a brief soft lockdown.

There were no reported injuries on the scene, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.