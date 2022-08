MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are on the run after police say shots were fired inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at 12:41 p.m.

Police did not say what led to the incident but said no injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

