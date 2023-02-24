MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to shots fired inside the Walmart Supercenter on Winchester Road near 385 Friday night.

Police said several customers and employees called 911 and said someone had fired multiple shots inside the business.

Police evacuated the Walmart and were sweeping the store for shell casings.

They said there was not an active shooter, and it doesn’t appear any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.