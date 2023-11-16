MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out in the parking lot of Topgolf Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police.
MPD says shots were fired in the 3400 block of South Germantown Road.
No injuries were reported.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
WREG is working to gather more details. We will provide information as it becomes available.