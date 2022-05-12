MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A shots fired call in Marion, Arkansas leads local authorities to find two stolen cars from Memphis.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the shots fired call on Highway 77 near N. Currie on Wednesday before 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to several witnesses and collected spent shell casings. Meanwhile, other officers located a possible suspect vehicle.

Video footage was obtained with assistance from the Crittenden County Courthouse, showing one of the possible suspect vehicles fleeing the area and matching the vehicle officers had located.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking in Memphis. Upon further investigation, detectives discovered another vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking in Memphis.

After search warrants were issued, multiple suspects surrendered to police. Another suspect was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at the house where he was hiding.

Several stolen firearms were also recovered during the investigation. Police said two men have been arrested regarding this incident.

The Arkansas State Police and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the investigation.

Marion Police have not identified the suspects involved, and they said this is still an ongoing investigation.