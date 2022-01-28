MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting at a Raleigh residence with a mother and her three children inside last week.

A mother living on Chistyshire Drive in Raleigh was forced to act as a shield as she took cover inside her own home along with her three children on Jan. 18.

According to the crime report, the mother told police she saw a man hanging out of a white Chevy that was parked at the end of the street when she was returning home.

Police said once the woman got into her house with her children, she looked at her doorbell camera and saw the same man in the Chevy firing shots at her home.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Nearly two dozen shell casings were found around the home, police said.

Detectives also found the white Chevy used during the shooting near the scene. Police say it was left on the scene and was no longer functional.

The woman identified John Dickerson, 22, as the shooter two days later in a photo lineup.

Dickerson was charged with three counts of attempted murder, along with a firearms charge.

His bond is set at $300,000.