MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been detained after a crash led to shots being fired at a Memphis Police officer in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say before 3:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Mark Twain Street and Pueblo Avenue on a gray Nissan that disregarded a red light at Frayser and Overton Crossing.

The car struck a curb east of Mark Twain before the driver and passenger ran out of the vehicle. Police say the driver was armed with a long gun.

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Photo by Bria Jones, WREG

Officers also recovered a stolen handgun near the vehicle.

After a pursuit, the passenger was taken into custody. However, the driver allegedly fired shots at an officer in the 3500 block of Denver. Police say the officer returned fire.

Eventually, the driver was detained by other officers at the scene. The suspect was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition due to injuries he received while running through a wooded area.

No other injuries were reported.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.