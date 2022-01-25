MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they exchanged gunfire with suspects Monday night after they responded to an armed robbery of a restaurant in Parkway Village.

No officers or bystanders were reported injured. Police didn’t know if a suspect was struck by gunfire.

Officers were flagged down to 2865 S. Perkins around 9 p.m. A woman told them two men were robbing the business, a Sonic drive-through.

“The suspects fired shots at the responding officers, striking the squad car,” police said in a statement. “Officers returned fire toward the suspects.”

No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.