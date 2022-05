MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-by shooting rattled residents of a high-rise apartment building in Midtown overnight Tuesday.

No injuries were reported but bullets flew close to people at the Azur Tower apartments on South Bellevue.

One resident told us bullets hit apartments on the 11th floor and 15th floor.

She said one bullet ended up in the living room of a pregnant woman.

So far no word of any arrests, or suspects.