MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting happened just before midnight Sunday night near Clicks Billiards, in a shopping center just off Winchester in Hickory Hill.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Officers set up a perimeter and investigators were seen going in and out of the building for hours. They blocked off the entrance while they interviewed witnesses.

A manager at the business would not comment on the incident.

This isn’t the first time officers have been out to this shopping center for crime.

In December, a man was shot and killed inside a car. The suspect in that crime got away from the scene.

In February, police shared a picture of the suspect taken from a security camera.

So far, no arrests have been made in that crime either.