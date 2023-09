MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting occurred at a gas station in the airport area Thursday morning, Memphis Police said.

At around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Mapco in the 2100 block of Winchester Road.

Shots were fired, but there were no injuries. One bullet went through a gas pump, and another went through the gas holes, causing the entire gas pump to be completely out of service.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.