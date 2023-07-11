MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Broadmeadows apartment complex a little before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, surveillance video captured three people wearing black hoodies and masks in front of two apartment buildings. Two of the suspects were seen firing shots between the buildings at a crowd in front of another apartment building.

Police said another person within the crowd returned fire before all three suspects fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

“I am thankful that there were no injuries as a result from this shooting,” said Chief Donna Turner. “However, we are determined to identify and apprehend the three male suspects involved in this shooting. We are asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras to see if suspects that meet the description were captured.”

If you have any information about the incident, call the Covington Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261. You can also send tips to the Covington Police Department on Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.