MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fights broke out, and shots were fired during a jamboree at Cordova High School Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, they responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Berryhill around 8:30. No injuries were reported, and no struck property was found.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.