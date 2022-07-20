MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight chase has ended that has caused a heavy police presence in Southaven.

It unfolded around 2 a.m. off of I-55 near the Southaven-Horn Lake line.

Witnesses told our photographer on the scene that this started as a police chase that ended on Goodman Road.

One witness says they saw officers pull out spike strips and when the car stopped, the suspect got out of the vehicle holding a gun.

The witness tells us, that is when officers fired at the suspect.

When we arrived on scene this morning, the ambulance was leaving, and officers had this area blocked off.

This is a very busy stretch of road with a lot of businesses and restaurants, many of them closed at the time of the incident.

We’re going to stay on top of this and bring you the very latest as information becomes available.