MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police in the airport area on Wednesday morning.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. at the Economy Hotel at the corner of Lamar and Getwell.

When officers got to the scene, police say the suspect fired shots at officers and then barricaded himself inside one of the rooms.

Detectives say the suspect continued to fire shots at officers, and it was at that point that Memphis police returned fire.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

Officers were eventually able to take the man into custody.

Police could be seen escorting some of the guests back into the hotel after it was all over.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates to this story once they become available.