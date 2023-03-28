MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing assault charges after police say he rammed and disabled his ex-girlfriend’s car on the interstate and fired several shots at her.

Randy Johnson, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault following the incident Monday near I-240 and Crump.

Johnson was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim told police she pulled up to her apartment building with a male friend and noticed Johnson, the father of her child, parked in front of her building. She said Johnson saw the man inside her car and became enraged.

The victim said she left the apartment complex, and Johnson started following her. She said he began ramming the back of her Nissan Altima when she got on the interstate while pointing a gun at her. She said Johnson also threatened to kill her.

Police said Johnson rammed the Altima so many times that it broke down. The victim said Johnson got out of his vehicle, broke the rear passenger window of her car, and fired three to four shots inside her car.

Investigators said the friend with the victim returned fire, hitting Johnson in the hand.

Johnson is locked up on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday.