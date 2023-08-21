MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shoppers at the Kroger on South Mendenhall Sunday night were greeted by paramedics working on a shooting victim.

The man was shot in the leg in the parking lot during an attempted carjacking.

Klay Lester said he walked into the Kroger after the shooting and said it appeared the victim came inside the store for help. He said customers were still being allowed inside to shop as paramedics treated the man.

“The automatic doors kept opening, exposing the man while the paramedics worked on him,” Lester said.

Lester said, unfortunately, because of the crime in Memphis, he wasn’t surprised to hear about what happened but said others at the Kroger appeared to be traumatized by what they saw.

“I felt bad for a mother who was having to deal with her 4-year-old son, who was crying and saw the man lying on the ground,” said Lester. “I also saw a cart where I parked that still had groceries in it that was abandoned. Whoever it was must have been loading their car and left it in a panic whenever the shot was fired. The watermelon was still cold.”

Lester said a Kroger employee told him the victim was shot in the upper leg when he fought off the carjackers. Detectives are looking for four men in a black Infiniti and said they broke into the victim’s car through a sunroof.

Kroger released this statement about the incident:

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the local police department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

Police are still looking for the suspects. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.