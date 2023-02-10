MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have not said if the victim was a man or a woman.

Investigators said the shopper was visibly shaken by the incident and told officers the carjacker may have arrived with three other individuals in a pickup truck in the parking lot.

Last month, a 64-year-old woman was assaulted by a would-be robber in the parking lot of the Kroger at Poplar and Kirby in East Memphis.

Memphis police released a video that showed the woman walking to her car with a uniformed security guard when a man tried to steal her purse.

During the struggle, the suspect kicked the victim in the head and body and hit the store security officers with a shopping cart. Police are still looking for the suspect.

After the most recent incident, Kroger released this statement:

“At Kroger, we value the safety of our customers and associates. We are working with the local police department during this ongoing investigation,” Sheleah Harris, a Kroger Spokesperson said.

The shopper’s Infiniti stolen Thursday had a Tennessee plate with tag number 509BFGF.

The suspects were in a blue 2005 GMC pickup with the Tennessee tag BMP5428. Police said the GMC was also reported stolen.

If you have seen the vehicles or have any information that can help with the investigation, you are urged to call the Millington Police Department at (901)872-3333 or Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH (2274).