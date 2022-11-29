MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman with blonde braids wearing a white hat with hearts on it after a customer was shot inside a business on Summer Avenue earlier this month.

Police said on November 3, the woman tried to steal something from another store in the 2100 block of Union but was caught in the act.

They say she got into a silver Infiniti, and while the driver was pulling off the lot, she stood up through the vehicle’s sunroof and fired several shots into the air.

Suspect wanted for assault (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Investigators said 45 minutes later, the same woman tried to shoplift items from a store in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue.

Police said she got into the same silver Infiniti and this time, a man exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the entrance where people were standing in line, and shot a man several times.

Police said the silver Infiniti had damage to the right side.

If you recognize the vehicle or the woman in the blonde braids, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.