COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two accused shoplifters are in custody after leading Collierville police on a chase across state lines Tuesday afternoon.

According to Collierville Police, it started before 2:30 p.m. when a woman took items from Target. Police said when a witness tried to stop the suspect, another suspect made a threat toward the witness regarding a gun, but the gun was not seen.

The suspects then fled the scene in a sliver Dodge pickup truck.

Another person who witnessed the incident flagged down a Collierville police officer who was patrolling the parking lot.

Officers found the pickup truck in the area of Poplar and Byhalia. When officers tried to block it in on a private lot, the driver of the truck rammed a CPD vehicle and took off.

Police said the pursuit went into Mississippi and came back into Collierville, where the truck stopped at Highway 72 and Harris.

Courtesy: Collierville Police Department

Courtesy: Collierville Police Department

Both suspects were taken into custody, and the items stolen from Target were recovered.

No officers or suspects were injured during the incident, police said.

Collierville Police have not identified the suspects.