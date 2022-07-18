MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is wanted for shoplifting over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Wolfchase Galleria clothing store.
On July 7, officers responded to a shoplifting call at 2700 North Germantown Parkway from Dillard’s.
The suspect was seen making several trips to the fitting rooms where he later came out with a sack full of clothing.
Officers asked the man to hand over the clothing, but he ran out of the store.
Police recovered $1,236 of merchandise.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.