MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a downtown hotel on Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, around 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at The LaQuinta Inn and Suites hotel where the victim was found in the lobby suffering from a gunshot wound in the left leg.

Police say that video surveillance at the hotel showed a Dodge Charger park next to a red Charger and several men get into the red Charger before the victim walked outside.

Seconds later, shots were fired, reports state.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable.

Police say the victim started shooting at the suspects first and then the suspects shot back.

There has been no arrest reportedly made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.