MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested after a shootout at a South Memphis park left two people injured over the weekend.

Police say Cortney Partee and Jevonte Johnson are responsible for the shooting at Belz Park just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Partee told police he and his cousins were playing basketball at the park when they got into a fight with several other men. According to the affidavit, Partee stated that someone began firing shots at him, which led to him firing back.

A woman was wounded in her right thigh and taken to Regional One. Partee was also taken to the hospital after being struck in the leg.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Johnson shooting an AR-15 rifle at the park. Court documents state Johnson then fled the scene and led officers on a short chase.

When taken into custody, Johnson told police he got upset because his male cousin had been shot.

It is unclear whether Johnson and Partee were firing shots at each other or if they are related.

Both Johnson and Partee was charged with aggravated assault.