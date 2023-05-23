MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a shocking video captured a shootout at a Hickory Hill gas station in broad daylight.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened on May 10 a little before 2 p.m. on Mt. Moriah.

The video shows a shootout that sent people running for their lives outside a gas station in Hickory Hill. One man can be seen crawling out of a car to safety. Investigators said a man seen walking out of the store and another man who got out of a gray GMC started firing at each other outside the store.

Officers recovered eight shell casings on the scene.

No one was struck but investigators said three bullets hit the side of a vehicle and another flew through the window of a nearby unoccupied apartment.

A man was also seen getting out of a white Chevy Impala driven by one of the suspects and running toward the store with a large AR-style weapon. He then hides the gun in the car moments before officers arrive.

About ninety seconds later, he’s seen explaining to police what happened as one of the suspects aggressively motions for him to get in the car.

While many questions, like a possible motive, remain unanswered, customers like Trey Millz say they plan to stay vigilant.

“It’s one of them situations that make you kind of timid no matter where you are in this part of town, but that being said it’s not nothing that is uncommon,” Millz said. “We just pretty much try to duck and run for cover [cut to] or just fire back depending on the severity of the situation.”

Police said no arrests have been made. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.