MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shootout involving multiple people at a gas station on Jackson Avenue left two wounded, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to an aggravated assault at Tiger Mart on Jackson Avenue at Bellevue.

According to MPD, A suspect in a Nissan Maxima pulled behind the victim while he was at a gas pump and started shooting. The victim got out of the vehicle and returned fire, police say.

Another vehicle was also involved in the shootout. The suspects got out of a silver four-door car and started shooting at the Nissan Maxima.

All three cars left the scene in unknown directions, according to reports.

A Nissan Maxima was found at Fire Station 19 on Chelsea. A witness told police a man was left in the backseat while two other men got out of the car and ran northbound on Lambert.

When officers arrived at the fire station, they found the man with several gunshots to the head. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The car he was in was stolen, investigators discovered. They found a black Glock inside, sitting beside the victim. There were five shell casings in the vehicle.

Another victim arrived at Methodist University Hospital by private vehicle. He was shot in his back multiple times. He told MPD he had no issues with anybody and didn’t know who shot him.