MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in North Memphis left one man injured and the gunman on the run Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting started along Seventh Street and ended on Thomas Street with an Infiniti crashing into the fence of a church.

Reports say a man was lying on the ground next to the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Memphis police say the victim was responsive but was struggling due to the excruciating pain that he was in. They said all he could tell them was his name and his mother’s name, but he could not tell them who was responsible for shooting him.

The victim told police three other people were in the car with him at the time of the shooting but he didn’t know their names. He didn’t tell officers where the shooting happened.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not find any additional victims in the area.

However, officers found 17 shell casings on Seventh Street between Caldwell Avenue and T.M. Henderson. MPD says two of the bullets landed in someone’s home. No one was injured.

They also found shell casings near the wrecked vehicle and two firearm magazines in the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Residents say violent incidents such as this are common and are usually committed by the same people.

“It’s quiet now, but give them to about two or three o’clock. It’ll be back live. Boom boom, bam bam,” one neighbor said.