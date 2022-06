Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting victim is dead after crashing into a South Memphis house early Saturday.

Officer responded at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Arkansas Street near South Parkway.

They found the victim, who had crashed a vehicle into a house, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.